Tesco develops bespoke ‘winter citrus’ flavour blend, appearing across a range of delicious products this Christmas

A bespoke blend of citrus, sweet herbs and spices has been developed in-house by Tesco chefs and features across a host of products in the retailer’s Christmas food and drink range.

The bespoke blend features sweet notes of orange and maple syrup, alongside floral hints of sage, tarragon and lemon grass, plus clove, star anise and nutmeg spices. It has been incorporated into showstopping centerpieces, guaranteed to bring the taste of a traditional Christmas to life for family and friends around the table.

Hosts looking to impress can serve the new Tesco Slow Cooked Winter Citrus Stuffed Turkey Breast Joint [£on request] a succulent turkey breast wrapped in bacon and generously filled with a spiced citrus stuffing.

Or, for a slightly sweeter option, there is the new Tesco Finest Winter Citrus Spiced Ham Joint [£17.00], a juicy ham joint marinated in maple syrup and winter spices.

For a fish centrepiece with a fruity infusion, indulge in the Tesco Finest Spiced Orange & Pomegranate Scottish Salmon Side [£18.00], finished with a glazing of our spiced citrus and sweet pomegranate blend, alongside hand-garnished with candied oranges and a bay leaf, and a sprinkling of parsley.

From satsumas in stockings, to candied fruit in festive bakes, sweet treats featuring citrus have long been part of Christmas celebrations.

Tapping into this tradition, the Tesco Finest Orange, Mascarpone and Ginger Highwall Cheesecake [£10.00] is destined to be a popular choice around the festive table. The creamy baked orange and mascarpone cheesecake is filled with orange sauce and encased in a ‘high wall’ made from a ginger spiced digestive crumb and topped with an orange glaze and amber lustre.

For a more chocolatey option, share the indulgent Tesco Finest Free From Cranberry and Orange Brownie Slices [£3.50], topped with a layer of thick milk chocolate, and dried cranberry and orange pieces.

Whether it’s a Christmas party, pre-dinner drink or quiet moment away from the hustle and bustle of the festive season, the new Tesco Finest Winter Citrus & Pomegranate Gin Liqueur [£14.00] offers a twist on the traditional tipple – enjoy on its own, with a generous splash of a favourite mixer, or even as a winter spritz cocktail when combined with fizz.

Tesco Executive Chef, Jamie Robinson said: “At Tesco, we’re always seeking to innovate and bring delicious new options to shoppers, especially at Christmas - a season that is characterised by friends and family coming together over good food and drink.

“This year we’ve developed our own signature flavour blend which customers will spot across a range of Christmas products, from the main event to sweet treats, and even a festive tipple.