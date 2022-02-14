Ten of the best restaurants and cafes in Lancashire to get a pancake this Shrove Tuesday - March 1

Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. Lent – the 40 days leading up to Easter – was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday, Anglo-Saxon Christians went to confession and were “shriven” (absolved from their sins). A bell would be rung to call people to confession. This came to be called the “Pancake Bell” and is still rung today.

Shrove Tuesday always falls 47 days before Easter Sunday, so the date varies from year to year and falls between February 3 and March 9.

Find out more here.

Lancashire pancakes? Yes please!

If you don't fancy making a mess yourself, there are plenty of delicious pancakes, crepes and other tasty sweet treats to be scoffed at some of the fine eateries in Lancashire.

Here are some of them:

The Pancake Hut at Ribby Hall Village - Ribby Rd, Kirkham

One Google reviewer said: "Went here today with my daughter and her friend. The pancakes are lovely and reasonably priced. The staff also went above and beyond to make sure we were happy with our order and made us feel very welcome."

How many pancakes can you manage?

Visit their website here.

Bread & Butter - Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "Absolute gem of a place in the heart of Penwortham, fantastic food, wine and coffee. Chef even came out to check we were happy with our meal. Wow."

Visit their Facebook page here.

What topping do you have on your pancakes?

Quick Crepes Burnley - St James's Street, Burnley

One Google reviewer said: "Very popular place with variety of Crepes to choose from. Food was very tasty and great portion too. Staff was courteous and pleasant. It was one of my friend's favourite places and I now know why! Will visit again definitely."

Visit their website here.

Ravenous - Cannon Street, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "Came here today and the food me and my partner had was absolutely delicious. The staff were so lovely too! Can't wait to come back. I highly recommend!"

Visit their Facebook page here.

Applestore Cafe - Wyresdale Park, Snowhill Lane, Scorton, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "Fantastic food, good gluten free choices, dog friendly, helpful staff and lovely surroundings."

Visit their website here.

Rise - Miller Arcade, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "Cute and small cafe located in the middle of town, staff are extremely friendly and are always nearby for a quick response. Service is fast and food is extremely tasty."

Visit their website here.

Cafune South American Cafe - Market Street, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "A hidden gem on the Preston High Street just opposite the Harris museum."

Visit their website here.

The Mill Cafe, St Catherine's Park - Tudor Croft, Lostock Hall, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "Excellent food, very friendly staff and a dessert counter that's worth a detour on its own."

Visit their website here.

Dottie's Wafflery - Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Rd, Samlesbury

One Google reviewer said: "The waffles here are to die for and absolutely huge. The lady who runs it is so pleasant and helpful."

Visit their website here.

Maxy Farm Pantry and Restaurant - Sandy Lane, Preston

One Google reviewer said: "Went over to try the new Friday night experience as had heard amazing things and it did not disappoint!"

Visit their website here.