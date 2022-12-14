News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Take a sneak peek inside Lancaster's newest wine bar and fine dining restaurant

Lancaster’s newest wine bar and fine dining restaurant will be opening soon, but customers are welcome for drinks now.

By Michelle Blade
4 hours ago

Vinos restaurant and cocktail bar is in the former Blue Moon Thai restaurant on Rosemary Lane in Lancaster.

Owner Kieran McNamara said: “We're the newest fine dining restaurant and wine bar, serving over 100 wines from around the world.

"We're serving a selection of hand crafted, classic cocktails. Our menu is to be market fresh produce, with a blend of classic dishes, and modern, world cuisine.

“Vino's has created new jobs for the local economy, with roles in restaurant management, bartenders, head chef, kitchen and waiting team.

"It's an exciting new addition to the Green Leisure Ltd family, and aims to attract a discerning palate for those who enjoy fine cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Our team are here to welcome customers for drinks now, and we open for dining from Monday, December 19.

"For reservations, please call 01524 381111.”

1. Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant

Exterior of Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Drinks at Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant

Just some of the drinks available to purchase at Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Colourful cushions behind tables

Interior of Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Newest wine bar

The wine list at Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Lancaster