Take a sneak peek inside Lancaster's newest wine bar and fine dining restaurant

Lancaster’s newest wine bar and fine dining restaurant will be opening soon, but customers are welcome for drinks now.

Vinos restaurant and cocktail bar is in the former Blue Moon Thai restaurant on Rosemary Lane in Lancaster.

Owner Kieran McNamara said: “We're the newest fine dining restaurant and wine bar, serving over 100 wines from around the world.

"We're serving a selection of hand crafted, classic cocktails. Our menu is to be market fresh produce, with a blend of classic dishes, and modern, world cuisine.

“Vino's has created new jobs for the local economy, with roles in restaurant management, bartenders, head chef, kitchen and waiting team.

"It's an exciting new addition to the Green Leisure Ltd family, and aims to attract a discerning palate for those who enjoy fine cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Our team are here to welcome customers for drinks now, and we open for dining from Monday, December 19.

"For reservations, please call 01524 381111.”

1. Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant Exterior of Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Drinks at Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant Just some of the drinks available to purchase at Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Colourful cushions behind tables Interior of Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Newest wine bar The wine list at Vino's Wine Bar & Restaurant on North Road in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales