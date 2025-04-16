Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is your guide to the supermarket opening hours during Easter 🛒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter weekend begins on Friday April 18

Supermarkets will be open at reduced hours during Easter

Most supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday

Easter weekend is due to kick off on Good Friday, which takes place on Friday, April 18. The cultural holiday will come to an end on Bank Holiday Monday, on Monday April 21.

During Easter weekend, supermarkets will be operating reduced hours, with some even closing completely on certain days during Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a full list of opening hours for the major UK supermarkets over the Easter weekend.

Asda

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm

Morrisons

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday: 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 9am to 9pm

Aldi

Good Friday: 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 8pm

Easter supermarket hours: Full list of opening hours for the major UK supermarkets over the Easter weekend | monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

M&S Food

Good Friday: 10am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 10am to 6pm

Waitrose

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm

Tesco

Good Friday: 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 6pm

Co-op

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.