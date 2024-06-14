Summer made irresistibly Higgidy with delicious rolls, muffins and more

Whether it’s for picnics, laid back lunches, snacks on the go or a little treat straight from the fridge to break up the working day, there’s an irresistibly tasty Higgidy product for every occasion.

With so many of us working from home now, it’s not surprising that home snacking has risen to over 12.5 billion occasions every year and Higgidy’s tasty snacking and sharing range is on hand to help satisfy the nation’s growing desire to graze throughout the day.

With Higgidy’s wide range of tasty rolls and yummy mini muffins, little lattices and dinky rolls, there’s plenty of tasty Higgidy treats to choose from and offers everything you’ll need for fuss-free summer snacking moments.

The range includes:

6 Pack and Twin Pack Rolls

Always first choice for a picnic, party or on the go, Higgidy’s 6-pack rolls, ideal for sharing, are available in six tempting flavours, RRP £3.30, 160g

- Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Chutney Rolls: Mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses with caramelised onion chutney wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand topped with cheese and crispy onion crumb. Also available as a twin pack, RRP £1.50, 54g

- Great British Pork Sausage Rolls: British outdoor-bred pork sausage meat with sweet onion chutney, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry and hand-topped with a Cheddar and poppy seed crumb

- Greek Feta &; Red Pepper Rolls: Greek feta and sweet red peppers with crushed chickpeas and butternut squash purée wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a SunBlush tomato crumb. Also available as a twin pack, RRP £1.50, 54g

- Vegetable Samosa Rolls: Spiced cauliflower, carrot and chickpeas with sweet mango chutney, wrapped in vegan puff pastry and hand topped with a fragrant seed sprinkle

- Porcini Mushroom & Spinach Rolls: Chestnut & porcini mushrooms, quinoa and spinach, mixed with butternut squash purée, wrapped in vegan puff pastry and hand-sprinkled with golden and brown linseeds.

- Ham Hock & Mature Cheddar Rolls: British outdoor-bred pork sausage meat and free range smoked ham hock with 14-month aged West Country Cheddar and wholegrain mustard, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a Cheddar cheese sprinkle. Also available as a twin pack, RRP £1.50, 54g

Dinky Rolls

Higgidy’s Mature Cheddar & Sweet Chilli Dinky Rolls, RRP £3.85, 170g, are perfect mouthfuls of mature cheddar and ricotta cheeses with sweet red peppers, butternut squash purée and sweet chilli chutney, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a mature cheddar and chilli crumb. With 10 in a box, they are perfect for sharing.

Little Lattices

Sweet Potato Katsu Curry Little Lattices, RRP £3.85, 160g, are perfect pockets of butternut squash puff pastry packed with sweet potato and cauliflower in a mildly-spiced Katsu curry sauce, hand topped with black onion seeds. These mouth-watering vegan snacks provide an ideal plant based solution for picnics and beyond.

Mini Muffins

Spinach, Red Pepper & Basil Mini Muffins, RRP £3.85, 160g are family favourite. These savoury, bite-size muffins are made with red peppers, spinach and basil, butternut squash purée and pine nuts. The mini-muffins are made using Wildfarmed flour, milled from regeneratively farmed wheat as part of Higgidy’s mission to create a better food future.