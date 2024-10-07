Sudanese chef now living in Lancaster helped to release music which featured on Hairy Bikers TV show
Back in February, we reported how Lancaster’s Global Village Café and Archers Café in Bolton-le-Sands welcomed Si King and the late Dave Myers for a feature in an episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West.
And now, one of the songs sung by Sudanese chef Aida from the Global Village Cafe at the end of the TV show has been released.
After being featured on the programme, the Global Village Café was contacted by a musician who was so enthusiastic about Aida’s song that he wanted to explore publishing it.
After many months og planning and filming, the music – ‘Da Salaam’ or ‘Peace’ – has been released and is now available to listen to and view on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/album/5YGYY9HLOhJqCYPLXquxhG?si=8CYR8r4XTu60wxBJEGYT4g and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Nc98ENGbjnk?si=vTYRVWnQ14kw-YtS