It follows on from the Aughton venue being named the ‘Best Restaurant in England’ in June, and just last month, Mark Birchall being voted ‘Chefs’ Chef of the Year’ at the 2022 AA Awards.

Chef Mark Birchall outside Moor Hall

What did the judges say?

"There is no ignoring the fact that Moor Hall is a really extraordinary restaurant", said Elizabeth Carter and Chloe Hamilton, editors of The Good Food Guide.

"Mark Birchall has always shown an incredibly controlled and precise approach to cooking. He never overreaches – his fantastic repertoire of signature dishes is refined over the year – and the thrills here come from the spectacular level of thought and detail at every step.

"As a concept it is perfect, an undoubtedly world-class restaurant".

What does World Class mean?

The Good Food Guide says: "At the very top a few extraordinary chefs are having a seismic impact on British dining. These astonishing restaurants are redefining the profession, pushing the boundaries of what eating in a restaurant is all about.

"It’s the stuff of bucket lists, the vision and talent drawing not just national but international recognition – especially from chefs world-wide. In any given year, there will only be two or three chefs and restaurants operating at this level. The best of the best".

The chef

Chef Mark Birchall said: "I’m delighted to hear that Moor Hall has been ranked as World Class by the Good Food Guide. Hearing the news was a career highlight, I cannot tell you how happy it made me.

"What we offer at Moor Hall is a team effort, and I’m so lucky to be supported by a team, who in my opinion, are themselves, ‘world class’. We will continue to give our guests the best of the best!"

What’s the background?

Alongside Andy and Tracey Bell, Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms opened in March 2017. Within six months, the Restaurant at Moor Hall was awarded its first Michelin star, with a second star following the year after.

