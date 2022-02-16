St Patrick's Day 2022: Here are 10 of the best Irish bars and pubs in the North West to celebrate in

St Patrick's Day falls on the same date every year - March 17. This year St Patrick's Day falls on a Thursday, so you might need to book the Friday off if you are planning a Guinness-fuelled evening of celebration!

The origins of St Patrick's Day dates back to Ireland in the 1600s. It began as a religious day to recognise the death of St Patrick, Ireland's patron saint who brought Christianity to the country.

If you want to know more about the history of St Patrick, there's a treasure trove of information here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where are you celebrating St Patrick's day this year?

And here are 10 of the best Irish bars in the North West you can visit for a knees-up. They are rated out of 5 stars on Google.

Molloy's Blackpool - Talbot Road, Blackpool

Rating 4.0. One reviewer said: "Me and my wife visited here for a quiet drink before attending the Winter Gardens. The bar staff were so friendly and accommodating.

So we came back after the show. With only living in Thornton this is now our local for our Blackpool trips out."

Enjoy a Guinness (or two) on St Patrick's Day

Shillaylee Lytham - Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Rating 4.4. One reviewer said: "Thank you so much guys, we were so pleased we came across this little gem and I know we will definitely be going back."

O'Connors Thornton Cleveleys - St George's Lane, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "A little hidden gem. Serves good beer, friendly bar staff and a great atmosphere."

Shenanigans Blackpool - Promenade, Blackpool

Rating 4.2. One reviewer said: "Brilliant Irish bar not like any other bar, love it and the people who go in, great DJ and very very lively."

Scruffy Murphy's Blackpool - Corporation Street, Blackpool

Rating 4.3. One reviewer said: "First time I've been in, loved it, nice drink, good music and entertainment, will be calling again without doubt."

O'Leary's Southport - Cable Street, Southport

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "Had a fab night in here, loved all the Irish music would recommend a visit."

Fitzgerald's Liverpool - Slater Street, Liverpool

Rating 4.6. One reviewer said: "Lovely little Irish bar to spend an evening. They regularly have live music and the atmosphere is so lively when the music is on."

Bunratty's Liverpool - South Road, Waterloo, Liverpool

Rating 4.6. One reviewer said: "Quality Irish bar on the famous street of pubs and restaurants."

Peter Kavanagh's Liverpool - Egerton Street, Liverpool

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "This is THE quintessential pub. And I'm not just talking Liverpool - I'm talking world class."

O'Shea's Manchester - Princess Street, Manchester

Rating 4.3. One reviewer said: "Very fresh beer, Hop House lager. Traditional Irish chain style pub."