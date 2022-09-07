See inside Lancaster's latest new restaurant
A new restaurant is giving peri peri food lovers in Lancaster an independent alternative to Nandos.
Perilicious is in the former Lanky's bar at 89 Penny Street, Lancaster and opened on August 4.
The peri peri restaurant has created 18 new full and part time jobs.
The owners of the new Perilicious restaurant said they were bringing ‘something different’ to Lancaster town centre .
The modern restaurant has clean lines and has its own range of hot sauces similar to Nandos.
From peri peri chicken to burgers, salads, sizzler dishes, wraps and pittas, to vegetarian options, desserts, cocktails, coffees and mocktails, the restaurant has a wide range of food and drink on offer.
Owner Umair Dola said: “Peri-Peri is one well-travelled taste sensation that’s launched a nation of spice lovers.
“We take the finest cuts of meat, marinade in our signature lip-smacking spice rubs, baste them in your choice of tongue-tingling house sauces and fire them over our scalding hot charcoal grill.”