The first-ever winter World Cup gets underway on Sunday and England are in action the following day in their first group game against Iran.

The tournament in Qatar officially begins on November 20 with the opening ceremony taking place at 5pm (2pm GMT), before the first clash between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

In total, 64 matches will take place across eight brand new stadia with England’s group games with Iran, the USA and Wales taking place on Monday, November 21 (1pm), Friday, November 25 (7pm), and Tuesday, November 29 (7pm).

The tournament will finish the week before Christmas on December 18.

If you fancy watching some of the games at one of the many sports bars and pubs in Lancashire, here are nine crackers you could visit ...

1. Champs Sports Bar Champs Sports Bar at 89 Topping Street, Blackpool, has a Google reviews rating of 4.2 out of 5 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Wings Beer Co Wings Beer Co at 37 Cannon Street, Preston, has a Google reviews rating of 4.4 out of 5 Photo: site Photo Sales

3. Brooklyn Sports Bar Brooklyn Sports Bar at The Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston, has a Google reviews rating of 4.7 out of 5 Photo: site Photo Sales

4. Krush Sports Bar & Nightclub Krush Sports Bar & Nightclub at 158-159 Friargate, Preston, has a Google reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5 Photo: Google Photo Sales