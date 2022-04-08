Popular village pub near Lancaster reopens
A popular village pub has reopened in Overton.
The Ship Hotel on Main Street in Overton reopened on April 2 with a party with a bouncy castle, assault course, games, popcorn, candy floss and not forgetting beer.
There were prizes on offer and a live performance from singer Sophie Maria.
The pub will only be opening for drinks temporarily until a new kitchen is fitted but if anyone would like to sample the food please go to the Hest Bank Inn, LA2 6DN.
Opening hours will be as follows:
Monday and Tuesday : closed
Wednesday and Thursday : 4pm-11pm
Friday : 12pm -12.30am
Saturday : 12pm -12.30am
Sunday : 12pm-11pm
The pub holds craft sessions at 2pm on Wednesdays so crafty villagers can get involved.
The pub will continue to hold sports, entertainment and clubs.
The pub is at 9, Main Street, Overton, LA3 3HD and you can send a message via Facebook ‘The Ship Hotel’.