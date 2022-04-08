Popular village pub near Lancaster reopens

A popular village pub has reopened in Overton.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:09 pm

The Ship Hotel on Main Street in Overton reopened on April 2 with a party with a bouncy castle, assault course, games, popcorn, candy floss and not forgetting beer.

There were prizes on offer and a live performance from singer Sophie Maria.

The pub will only be opening for drinks temporarily until a new kitchen is fitted but if anyone would like to sample the food please go to the Hest Bank Inn, LA2 6DN.

The Ship Hotel in Overton has reopened.

Opening hours will be as follows:

Monday and Tuesday : closed

Wednesday and Thursday : 4pm-11pm

Friday : 12pm -12.30am

Saturday : 12pm -12.30am

Sunday : 12pm-11pm

The pub holds craft sessions at 2pm on Wednesdays so crafty villagers can get involved.

The pub will continue to hold sports, entertainment and clubs.

The pub is at 9, Main Street, Overton, LA3 3HD and you can send a message via Facebook ‘The Ship Hotel’.

