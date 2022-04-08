Popular village pub near Lancaster reopens

The Ship Hotel on Main Street in Overton reopened on April 2 with a party with a bouncy castle, assault course, games, popcorn, candy floss and not forgetting beer.

There were prizes on offer and a live performance from singer Sophie Maria.

The pub will only be opening for drinks temporarily until a new kitchen is fitted but if anyone would like to sample the food please go to the Hest Bank Inn, LA2 6DN.

Opening hours will be as follows:

Monday and Tuesday : closed

Wednesday and Thursday : 4pm-11pm

Friday : 12pm -12.30am

Saturday : 12pm -12.30am

Sunday : 12pm-11pm

The pub holds craft sessions at 2pm on Wednesdays so crafty villagers can get involved.

The pub will continue to hold sports, entertainment and clubs.