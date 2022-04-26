Popular Lancaster community hub seeks new trustees

The long-established Gregson is seeking to appoint a number of new trustees including to the roles of chair and secretary.

Founded by residents in 1983, the Gregson had for many years been run by management companies but during the Covid-enforced closure, the Gregson Community Association (GCA) took the decision to bring the running of the centre into its own hands.

Now reopened, the Moor Gate centre is busy and thriving with its work underpinned by an ambitious new business plan.

Billy Pye outside the Gregson Centre, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

In late May, the Gregson will welcome Charles Tyrer to begin work as the GCA’s first ever chief executive.

Having successfully guided the charity for many years, the GCA’s long-standing chair and secretary are standing down from their roles in June.

Association members say their input has been invaluable and they will be missed,

However, they add, this is an exciting opportunity to bring in new people and new ideas to help the Gregson achieve its ambitions and potential.

In addition to recruiting to the roles of chair and secretary, the centre is looking to attract a selection of new trustees with skills and experience in the following areas:

*Fundraising, marketing and promotion

*Financial management

*Business management

*Personnel management

*IT/Technology

*Venue Management/Health & Safety

*Volunteering

*Practising artists

“We are very keen to hear from those in traditionally under-represented groups in our community as the GCA Board should fully reflect the rich diversity in our wider community,” said a spokesperson.

For further information, please contact current chair and trustee, Billy Pye, at [email protected] or trustee Joe Sumsion at [email protected]