Popular Italian restaurant ready to open at new Morecambe venue

Owners David and Katy Waddington are opening their new eaterie in Queen Street from 5pm today, Thursday.

It follows the closure of the couple's restaurant in Bolton-le-Sands earlier this month.

The new venue is just a stone's throw away from their ice cream parlour, Miogelato, on the prom.

Miaitalia is due to open today, Thursday May 26.

The couple said on Facebook today: "After much graft, we reopen in our new location in Morecambe at 5pm, dine in or take home.

"Can’t wait to welcome customers to ‘new’ Miaitalia! We’re cash only this week as we await broadband, but our normal number of 01524 823323 working on divert and preorder takeaway forms are coming through!

"As we bed in our new oven, most of our menu is ready to go, pasta range starts next week."

They added their thanks to Andy Walker Building & Joinery Services, Singleton’s electricians and Lee Hogarth Plumbing for their efforts in helping with a smooth and swift transition.

Inside the new Miaitalia in Morecambe.

The restaurant will open Thursday to Sunday, from 5-10pm.

Bookings are available via email to [email protected], and an online preorder takeaway form is live at www.miaitalia.co.uk.

Miaitalia first opened in Bolton-le-Sands nine years ago.

"Much love to Bolton-le-Sands, where it all started," they said.

David and Katy Waddington.

"What a journey it’s been! An enormous heartfelt thank you to the people of the village and surrounding area, who’ve supported us since we began in 2013.