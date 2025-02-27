This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whip up delicious pancakes without breaking the bank 🍋

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can make delicious pancakes for under £5 with simple, affordable ingredients

A basic batter using flour, eggs, milk, and a pinch of salt keeps costs low

Classic topping options like lemon and sugar, jam, or honey add flavour without breaking the bank

Ready-made supermarket options from Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s offer quick, low-cost alternatives

Pancake Day is a delightful tradition celebrated across the UK, offering a perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious pancakes without stretching your budget.

This year, it falls relatively late on 4 March, and people up and down the country will be marking the occasion by rustling up some battery treats of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the cost of food and drink items continuing to rise, it may feel this year as if pancakes might be more expensive than ever.

But that’s not the case, and with a little bit of preparation and frugal shopping, you can easily enjoy pancakes for less than £5.

Here’s a quick and easy recipe that won’t break the bank, as well as some suggestions on cheap pre-mixed options, and some ideas on how to make those all important toppings go even further.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Budget-friendly pancake recipe

Plain flour: 200g (approximately 30p)

Eggs: 2 large (approximately 50p)

Milk: 300ml (approximately 25p)

Salt: A pinch (negligible cost)

Oil or butter: For cooking (approximately 20p)

1. Prepare the batter: In a large mixing bowl, combine the plain flour and a pinch of salt. Create a well in the centre and crack in the eggs. Gradually whisk in the milk until you achieve a smooth batter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Rest the batter: Allow the batter to rest for about 15 minutes. This helps to produce lighter pancakes.

3. Cook the pancakes: Heat a small amount of oil or butter in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Pour in a ladleful of batter, swirling the pan to create a thin, even layer. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the edges lift slightly and the underside is golden brown. Flip the pancake and cook for an additional minute.

4. Serve: Transfer the cooked pancake to a warm plate and repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more oil or butter as needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affordable topping suggestions

Enhance your pancakes with these cost-effective toppings, each adding a unique flavour without breaking the bank:

Lemon and sugar: A classic choice. Fresh lemons cost around 30p each, and a sprinkle of sugar is minimal in cost.

A classic choice. Fresh lemons cost around 30p each, and a sprinkle of sugar is minimal in cost. Jam or preserves: A jar of strawberry or raspberry jam can be found for approximately £1 and provides enough for multiple servings.

A jar of strawberry or raspberry jam can be found for approximately £1 and provides enough for multiple servings. Honey or golden syrup: A bottle of honey or golden syrup is about £1.50 and can be drizzled sparingly over several pancakes.

A bottle of honey or golden syrup is about £1.50 and can be drizzled sparingly over several pancakes. Fresh fruit: Seasonal fruits like bananas (14p each) or a punnet of blueberries (£1.50) add natural sweetness and nutrition.

Seasonal fruits like bananas (14p each) or a punnet of blueberries (£1.50) add natural sweetness and nutrition. Yoghurt and honey: A 500g tub of natural yoghurt costs around 80p. Pairing it with a drizzle of honey creates a creamy and sweet topping.

A 500g tub of natural yoghurt costs around 80p. Pairing it with a drizzle of honey creates a creamy and sweet topping. Peanut butter: A jar costs approximately £1.50 and offers a rich, nutty flavour. Spread a thin layer over warm pancakes.

Pancake Day doesn’t have to be expensive – with a little planning, you can enjoy a delicious stack for less than £5! Do you have your own budget-friendly pancake recipes or creative topping ideas? Share them in the comments section.