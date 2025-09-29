'Open for business' says Lancaster pub as village road is suddenly closed for roadworks
The Hest Bank Hotel posted on Facebook this morning, Monday, that Hest Bank Lane has been closed past the pub and across the bridge over Lancaster Canal, with a diversion in place.
"Unfortunately, without any prior notice, we found out this morning that the road outside along the bridge is closed for the next 5 days (all day),” they said.
"But don’t worry – we are STILL OPEN as usual!
"Please don’t let the roadworks put you off – we’d love to see you, so please still come and visit us!
"Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Although the Lancashire Highways website does not explain the sudden closure, it does advertise that the road is due to have temporary traffic lights in place between 1am on October 1 and 2am on October 3 for BT to carry out engineering work.