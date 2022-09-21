Here’s everything you need to know about Oktoberfest in Blackpool …

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is one of Europe’s largest indoor Bavarian-style festivals, including a showcase some of the best and authentic oompah bands from around the world, a large selection of traditional German foods plus two-pint steins and bench seating.

Oktoberfest is coming to Blackpool!

Where is it?

Oktoberfest will be held at the Winter Gardens.

When is it?

Saturday, October 1.

What times does it start and end?

There are two sessions – Afternoon 12pm – 5pm and Evening 6pm – 11pm.

Is it age restricted?

Yes, it’s for over 18s only.

How much are tickets?

Prices start at £16.50 for an early bird unreserved seat and go up to £350 for a VIP table.

How do I get tickets?

You can buy tickets here. Telephone bookings can be made by calling 0844 770 0593 (calls to 0844 numbers cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.)

How do I get there?

If you are driving, take the M55 exit at junction 4, follow the A583 into central Blackpool and you will find the Winter Gardens on Church Street just off the promenade behind Blackpool Tower. If you are using sat nav, the postcode is FY1 1HL. If you are catching the train, Blackpool North Station is a short 10 minute walk from the Winter Gardens.

Where can I park?