New team at Morecambe pub may be familiar faces to many

Sarah and Paul took over at The York on Monday August 4. Photo: The York

There are two new faces behind the bar at a Morecambe pub – although they may be familiar to regular customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new landlord and landlady at The York Hotel in Lancaster Road announced themselves on social media today, Monday.

Married couple Sarah and Paul live in the heart of Morecambe and are no strangers to The York, with Paul often found at the dartboard while Sarah enjoys a well earned glass (or two!) of wine.

The York Facebook page said: “We couldn’t think of a better duo for the job!

"We’re buzzing to see what they bring to the pub…exciting things are coming!”