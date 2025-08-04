New team at Morecambe pub may be familiar faces to many
There are two new faces behind the bar at a Morecambe pub – although they may be familiar to regular customers.
The new landlord and landlady at The York Hotel in Lancaster Road announced themselves on social media today, Monday.
Married couple Sarah and Paul live in the heart of Morecambe and are no strangers to The York, with Paul often found at the dartboard while Sarah enjoys a well earned glass (or two!) of wine.
The York Facebook page said: “We couldn’t think of a better duo for the job!
"We’re buzzing to see what they bring to the pub…exciting things are coming!”
