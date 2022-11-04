A Little Bit Greek at 86, Heysham Road, Morecambe, has also joined Morecambe Eats so people can order takeaway Greek food.

The owners have said their food is healthy and served in 100% recyclable packaging so its good for the environment.

On the menu there is Greek pasta, which comes with feta cheese, grilled halloumi cheese, chicken, pork or beef bolognese, served with feta cheese, served on a fresh Greek flatbread with red onions, tomatoes, spinach leaves, served with traditional yoghurt dressing.

A Greek street food restaurant has opened on Heysham Road in Morecambe.

Greek gyros can be chicken, pork, chicken and pork, or halloumi, served on a fresh Greek flatbread, with red onion, cucumber, fresh tomatoes and spinach leaves, with a drizzle of Greek olive oil and served with traditional yoghurt dressing.

The meal for two consists of chicken or pork gyros x 2, 1 large salad, 1 Greek garlic potatoes, a pot of Greek yoghurt, 2 cans of pop.

The meal for four has pasta dishes x 2, chicken or pork gyros x 2, 1 salad, 1 large Greek potatoes, a pot of Greek yoghurt, 2 cans of pop.

The restaurant also serves grilled flatbreads, club sandwiches, breakfast served on flatbreads until 11.45am, wraps, salads, speciality coffees, teas and milkshakes.

Breakfast served on a flatbread at A Little Bit Greek in Morecambe.

The takeaway restaurant is open Monday to Thursday, 9.30am – 6pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am-8pm.

Follow them on Facebook at ‘A Little Bit Greek’.

On their Facebook page, Bee Wilson said she would recommend them.

She said: “We would recommend A Little Bit Greek it has excellent food and service, and we wish them well.”

A Greek gyro served with chicken and salad at A Little Bit Greek.

Tel: 07501 832928 for takeaway orders.

A Little Bit Greek on Heysham Road in Morecambe.

