New pizzeria set to open in Morecambe town centre next month

Don Luca Pizza, a small family business run by two cousins selling pizzas from a van for three years, is renovating the former Sam’s Fish Bar on Queen Street in Morecambe and transforming it into a pizzeria.

Pictures on their Facebook page ‘Don Luca Pizza’ show what looks like a large wood fired oven being delivered and the inside of the building being gutted.

On their Facebook page Don Luca Pizza said: “Today marks three years since we took a step to open our pizza van

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Equipment including what looked like a large pizza oven has been delivered to the pizzeria premises on Queen Street in Morecambe.

“We were scared, we were excited... and completely didn't know if you gonna love it or hate it..

“Today I can say that we were very lucky!! You loved it and many of you are still our loyal customers!

“Thanks to you all we can make our dream come true.

“We are so excited to give you a little speak peak of what is happening!

The Don Luca pizza van has been selling pizzas in the area for three years.

“We were quiet on social media but were actually very busy!

“We are so happy that we can finally announce that we will be opening our very own pizzeria soon!

"We hope to open in May at the former Sam’s Fish Bar on Queen Street in Morecambe.”

Don Luca Pizza serve wood fired oven pizza and always guarantee fresh, Italian ingredients.

A delicious looking pizza from Don Luca Pizza.

You can still order takeaway Don Luca Pizza from Monday to Saturday 4pm-10.30pm, tel: 07476 289274.