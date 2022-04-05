New pizzeria set to open in Morecambe town centre next month
A new pizzeria looks set to open in Morecambe in May.
Don Luca Pizza, a small family business run by two cousins selling pizzas from a van for three years, is renovating the former Sam’s Fish Bar on Queen Street in Morecambe and transforming it into a pizzeria.
Pictures on their Facebook page ‘Don Luca Pizza’ show what looks like a large wood fired oven being delivered and the inside of the building being gutted.
On their Facebook page Don Luca Pizza said: “Today marks three years since we took a step to open our pizza van
“We were scared, we were excited... and completely didn't know if you gonna love it or hate it..
“Today I can say that we were very lucky!! You loved it and many of you are still our loyal customers!
“Thanks to you all we can make our dream come true.
“We are so excited to give you a little speak peak of what is happening!
“We were quiet on social media but were actually very busy!
“We are so happy that we can finally announce that we will be opening our very own pizzeria soon!
"We hope to open in May at the former Sam’s Fish Bar on Queen Street in Morecambe.”
Don Luca Pizza serve wood fired oven pizza and always guarantee fresh, Italian ingredients.
You can still order takeaway Don Luca Pizza from Monday to Saturday 4pm-10.30pm, tel: 07476 289274.
Queen Street in Morecambe has a number of takeaway food outlets including kebab houses, a chinese takeaway, sandwich places, a Greek restaurant, an English restaurant and a takeaway pizza place.