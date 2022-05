Both made to the M&S famous Connie and Colin the Caterpillar cake recipe - extremely chocolatey, with a chocolate sponge roll filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in a thick milk chocolate shell (but you knew that already )

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Already a huge hit on Instagram – gaining over 26k likes in just a couple of hours and over 2.3k comments, as customer express their excitement to get their hands on one.