Morecambe's latest new restaurant serves up traditional Sunday roast

The Roast House which currently runs a takeaway roast dinner business, will be holding their first Sunday roast service on Sunday, May 8.

On their Facebook page, The Roast House said: “There will be a Sunday special on the roast menu consisting of a whole large butter and thyme roasted chicken placed on the table with all the roast add ons in bowls a bit like family service but done properly.

“This will be a limited number on the day and once gone they’re gone a large whole chicken is for a table of four but can be done for tables of two and multiples of two.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roast House is opening upstairs at The Palatine in May.

The Roast House will also be having a brunch/daytime menu serving breakfast items, american pancakes, chiabattas and hot drinks.