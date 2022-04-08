Morecambe's latest new restaurant serves up traditional Sunday roast
A new restaurant specialising in roast dinners is set to open upstairs at The Palatine in Morecambe in May.
The Roast House which currently runs a takeaway roast dinner business, will be holding their first Sunday roast service on Sunday, May 8.
On their Facebook page, The Roast House said: “There will be a Sunday special on the roast menu consisting of a whole large butter and thyme roasted chicken placed on the table with all the roast add ons in bowls a bit like family service but done properly.
“This will be a limited number on the day and once gone they’re gone a large whole chicken is for a table of four but can be done for tables of two and multiples of two.”
The Roast House will also be having a brunch/daytime menu serving breakfast items, american pancakes, chiabattas and hot drinks.
They are taking bookings from Wednesday, May 4 for their first Sunday roast service on May 8 tel: 07502 751159.