Morecambe restaurant owner ‘pleased’ as green light given for new housing at former premises
A restaurant owner has said he is ‘pleased’ after plans to demolish his former premises and build new housing were given the green light.
Lancaster City Council planning committee approved the proposal for five new houses at the former MiaItalia at Bolton-le-Sands at a meeting on Monday.
David Waddington, who closed the Bolton-le-Sands restaurant then moved the business to Morecambe town centre earlier this year, said : “We’re pleased committee members could see the merits of the application - a sustainable development on a brownfield site, to which there had been no objections. We’re also glad that it was made evident we had followed officer advice, including a pre-app meeting in August.
“The development is well laid out and sympathetic to its location, with a good mix of two, three and a four bedroom homes. There have been interested parties for the houses for some time now, which shows a clear demand for new homes in Bolton-le-Sands. I’ve no doubt the development will be a great addition to the village.”
Some councillors went against the advice of council officers, who said a more "robust marketing exercise" needed to take place to prove the Bye-Pass Road premises was no longer viable as a restaurant.
They said a planning policy (DM56) called for applicants to "provide compelling and detailed evidence" when wanting to demolish buildings that have previously provided a local service.
The new MiaItalia restaurant opened on Queen Street in Morecambe in May.
Mr Waddington also runs an Italian ice cream (gelato) parlour and cafe across the road called Miogelato.