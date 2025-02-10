Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations, has welcomed the event to the city, saying: “It is a huge honour for Glasgow to be hosting the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland and for Scotland to stage, for the first time, this prestigious celebration of superb cuisine.

“Being able to welcome the internationally renowned event – and some of the biggest talents in British and Irish gastronomy – to our country and our city provides a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of Scottish produce and culinary excellence, and to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s outstanding and exciting food and drink scene. The incredible range and quality of the city’s unique offer, as well as the skills and passion of all those who make it so special for our residents and visitors to experience and enjoy, is something we take great pride in.”