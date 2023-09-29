Nineteen chefs with 19 Michelin Stars between them are heading for Lancashire.

The line-up for gourmet festival Obsession has just been announced, and once again, some of the biggest names in European gastronomy travelling to Langho in the Ribble Valley next January.

Obsession will take place at Northcote from January 19 to February 4, 2024.

Organised by executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen and the Northcote team, the internationally renowned, multi-award-winning event has built a reputation as one of the most significant gourmet festivals in Europe, with waiting lists of thousands.

Each chef will cook their unique Obsession menus for food and wine enthusiasts, and for the first time, guests at Lisa’s night will enjoy a preview of her early 2024 Gourmet Menu.

The 2024 line-up

Friday 19th January: Lisa Goodwin Allen, Northcote, Ribble Valley (1 star)

Saturday 20th January: Alex Greene, Deanes EIPIC, Belfast (1 star)

Sunday 21st January, Gareth Ward, Ynyshir, Wales (2 star)

Monday 22nd January, Tom Barnes, L’Enclume (3 star)

Tuesday 23rd January, Sarah Hayward, The Coach, Buckinghamshire (1 star)

Wednesday 24th January, Adam Smith, Woven by Adam Smith, Coworth Park, Berkshire (1 star)

Thursday 25th January, Alex Tsiotinis, CTC, Athens (1 star)

Friday 26th January, Adam Handling, Frog by Adam Handling, London (1 star)

Saturday 27th January, Lorna McNee, Cail Bruich, Glasgow, (1 star)

Sunday 28th January, James Knappett, Kitchen Table, London (2 star)

Monday 29th January, Tom Shepherd, Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Staffordshire (1 star)

Tuesday 30th January, Aktar Islam, Opheem, Birmingham (1 star)

Wednesday 31st January, Daniele Lippi, Acqolina, Rome (2 star)

Thursday 1st February, Adam Byatt and Harry Kirkpatrick, Trinity, (1 star)

Friday 2nd February, Riccardo Canella, ORO, Hotel Cipriani, Venice (1 star)

Saturday 3rd February, Henrique Sá Pessoa, ALMA, Lisbon (2 star)

The grand finale

On Sunday, February 4, Michel Roux of La Gavroche/Ches Roux Ltd, London (2 star) and daughter Emily Roux of Caractere, London, will cook.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef of Northcote and director of The Game Bird and American Bar at The Stafford, London said: “Each year we approach Obsession with a view of ‘how can we equal last year’s event’ and it always seems like an impossible task.

"But I have to say I’m extremely excited for this year’s line-up. We have a range of styles of cooking- diverse, traditional, progressive, highly technical - and it’s packed with personality.

“The fact that each year is a sell out just shows there is still an appetite for fine dining and an exclusive experience. And let’s not forget the money raised for charity, last year broke the record yet again, with over £70,000 raised for Hospitality Action, which will be our beneficiary again this year.”

Adam Smith, Woven

Talking of why he wanted to be part of the festival, Adam Smith of Woven by Adam Smith said: “After following Northcote, Lisa and Obsession for a large part of my career it’s a real privilege to be involved in Obsession in 2024. Many of my culinary idols have taken part in the past and I feel extremely proud to be able to follow in their footsteps.”

Alex Greene

Chef Alex Greene added: “Obsession has always been an event I wanted to be a part of and to be invited by Lisa and the team at Northcote to the 2024 event is a complete honour. It’s honestly a bit of a dream come true. I’m super excited for January and I’m really looking forward to working alongside Lisa and her team."

