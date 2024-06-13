Meat your hearts out as Morrisons launches limited edition £10 sharing steaks for Father’s Day

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2024, 19:10 BST
Morrisons is raising the steaks for Father’s Day with the launch of its succulent T-bone and Sirloin bone-in cut sharing steaks.

Launching on Friday 14th June, these premium cuts offer the perfect treat for those looking to spoil their dad, grandad, or father figure.

Priced at just £10 each, these British steaks allow customers to enjoy a restaurant quality meal at home, without the hefty price tag. Shoppers could save themselves up to £28 by dining in with one of these quality steaks, instead of opting for a meal out at a high street steak restaurant over Father’s Day weekend.

Both steaks are sourced by Morrisons from 100% British cattle, ensuring quality and taste. To enjoy them, customers will need to act fast as the limited-edition steaks will only be available in-stores nationwide from Friday 14th June to Sunday 16th June, whilst stocks last.

Paired perfectly with Morrisons Peppercorn Sauce, Steak Cut Chips, and a side of The Best Tenderstem Broccoli - this tasty combination is sure to make dads across the UK feel full of love (and food) on their special day.

And for something sweet, why not pick up a Father’s Day Giant Cookie, hand-iced by Morrisons expert bakers and available at the bakery counter for £7.

For even more Father’s Day savings, Morrisons is offering 5 for £5 on popular ales including Ringwood Boondoggle Craft Blonde Ale and Hobgoblin Session IPA. Shoppers can also take advantage of multi-buy deals on beer and cider, featuring brands like Corona Extra and Stella Artois, saving up to £19. Or why not indulge in sweet treats with knock-out chocolate offers, including a pack of 24 Ferrero Rocher for £6.50, saving £4, and Toblerone Truffles for just £4.50, saving £1.

For more information visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/

