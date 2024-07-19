A McDonald's meal 'could cost more than £44' in the next five decades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We could be paying a lot more for our McDonald’s cravings in the near future 🫢

Stocklytics analysed the average inflation rate over the last 50 years

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese could cost over £44 as part of a large meal

A meal from the Saver Menu could cost over £20

McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast food chains in the world, due to its delicious menu and affordable prices.

However, new research shows that if inflation rates continue to rise, the price of a McDonald’s meal could cost over £44 in another 50 years.

As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th birthday, investment platform Stocklytics analysed the price increases of the fast food chain, to discover how much items such as a Quarter Pounder with cheese would cost by the next 50 years.

Adobe Stock

Stocklytics research found that when McDonald’s first opened in the UK in 1974, hamburgers were priced at 15p, while cheeseburger prices were set at 21p.

Now in 2024, the most popular menu item - the Quarter Pounder with Cheese costs £4.99 on its own or £8.59 for a large meal, which also includes fries and a drink.

The cheapest menu item currently available is priced at £1.19.

Based on the average inflation rate over the last 50 years, Stocklytics discovered that a McDonald’s meal could cost over £44, with a Quarter Pounder with Cheese costing £25.94 or £44.66 as a large meal.

Another popular menu item is the McNuggets, which could be priced at around £24.38 on its own or £36.86 as a large meal by 2074.

According to Stocklytics, even the saver menu, which includes McDonald’s most affordable items, could cost over £20 for a meal.

For more information on the findings, please visit the Stocklytics website.