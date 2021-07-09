Local food suppliers work with Lancaster hotel for teatime treat

The Foodworks restaurant at Lancaster House Hotel has launched a new, Lancashire themed sweet and savoury afternoon tea.

The venue run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is aiming to capture the spirit and culture of award-winning food and drink for which

the red rose county is renowned.

Damien Ng (front right) and Andy Lemm from Lancaster House Hotel with Lisa Reedy of Reedy’s, Jade Davis and Michael Price from Port of Lancaster Smokehouse Ltd. © Steven Barber

The afternoon tea selection features a pulled pork slider with meat from Seddens of Preston, the dish complemented by sweet chilli jam from Reedy’s in Blackburn. Seafood options include Frank Benson’s Morecambe Bay shrimps and smoked salmon from The Port of Lancaster Smokehouse.

The Galloway family from Wigan has produced a miniature version of their renowned Lancashire Butter Pie, whilst the Happy Belly Pie Company from

Bolton has provided its Bury Black Pudding Scotch Eggs to add to the savoury platter.

Cheese and red onion marmalade is the key ingredient for a quiche provided by Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese, as well as ‘home baked’

cheese scones.

For those with a sweeter tooth, there’s an original recipe sticky ginger parkin and a Lancashire courting cake, traditionally baked by the bride-to-be for her betrothed as a token of her love, served with cream and balsamic-soaked strawberries. Lancaster’s own Filbert’s Bakery provides a chocolate and peanut brownie.

Lancaster House Hotel head chef Damien Ng said: “The addition of the afternoon tea to our menu at the Foodworks restaurant has been designed to showcase a selection of the best Lancashire food producers, as well as our own home-baked fare.

“We wanted to work with our local suppliers to come up with an array of high quality, low ‘food mile’ produce and ingredients, with fresh, flavoursome food from the county’s local farms, coast and countryside.

Every tasty and lovingly produced bite represents an element of Lancaster’s history, heritage and culinary creativity.”

In a nod of acknowledgement to Lancashire’s cotton spinning and weaving heritage, the afternoon tea is served on a bespoke two-tier slate stand

supported by four original cotton bobbins.