Lancaster restaurants given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Lancaster district eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Friday, 24th December 2021, 4:55 am
The Redwell Inn.

The Redwell Inn, in Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme, was handed a four out of five rating after assessment on November 4.

And The Bridge Inn, in Wennington Road, Tatham, was also given a score of four on November 4.

Meanwhile, Far Pavilion in Bye-Pass Road, Bolton-le-Sands, was given a three out of five score after assessment on November 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Far Pavilion.

This means that of Lancaster' s 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Bridge Inn at Tatham. Photo: Google Street View
Lancaster