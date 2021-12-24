Lancaster restaurants given new food hygiene ratings

The Redwell Inn.

The Redwell Inn, in Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme, was handed a four out of five rating after assessment on November 4.

And The Bridge Inn, in Wennington Road, Tatham, was also given a score of four on November 4.

Meanwhile, Far Pavilion in Bye-Pass Road, Bolton-le-Sands, was given a three out of five score after assessment on November 3.

Far Pavilion.

This means that of Lancaster' s 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.