Lancaster restaurant named in list of top 15 independent establishments to grab dinner

The team at Coffee Friend have helped pick out some of the highest-rated restaurants across the nation based on their TripAdvisor reviews, steering clear of the big franchises and popular household names.

And The Quarterhouse has been selected from thousands of restaurants across the country for its food and unique atmosphere to feature in their list of top 15 restaurants, boasting an 93% Excellent rating and just one Terrible review.

Elsewhere, one of the highest rated in the UK is the Gurkha Durbaar, a Nepalese restaurant in Peterborough that has been scored Excellent 284 times out of a total of 304 reviews.

The Quarterhouse restaurant in Lancaster has been named in a list of top 15 independent establishments to grab dinner. Picture by Google Street View.

While Olive Restaurant in Sheffield – a cosy, independent Mediterranean outlet – has also made the list alongside specialist mash potato restaurant Makars Gourmet Mash Bar in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s seafood and pizza specialist, Aperitif.

The research conducted by coffee retailer Coffee Friend has looked at some of the highest rated restaurants across the UK with more than 150 reviews on TripAdvisor - taking Excellent, Terrible and overall comments into account.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “We know the UK is a nation of foodies and that there is no better feeling than finding a local eatery to have a really quality whole-hearted meal – particularly away from the crowds and the big franchises that now dominate the high streets.

“We have picked out some of the highest-rated independent restaurants up and down the country from Nepalese feasts to terrific Tapas going by what the people on the street have said about these fantastic establishments.

“With the world now on the brink of normality again following a tough time for restaurants and the hospitality industry as a whole, we hope people will return to their old lives and begin to embrace the great food and drink on our local high streets once again.”