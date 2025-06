Lancaster Michelin star chef to host a pop-up at Silverstone’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Lancaster’s Lisa Goodwin-Allen will be among Michelin star chefs on show at Silverstone this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 British Grand Prix and to celebrate, hospitality offering Octane Terrace is hosting some of the biggest names from the UK’s restaurant scene.

Discerning guests in Octane Terrace will be treated to unique street food from Michelin star chefs Andrew Wong, Angela Hartnett, Paul Ainsworth, Lisa Goodwin-Allen and Tommy Banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at Octane Terrace will get to see these world-renowned chefs at work behind their dedicated pop-ups, putting the finishing touches to their delectable dishes.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Photo: Olivia Brabbs

Tables at the respective chefs’ Michelin star restaurants across the UK are in high demand, with guests having to make reservations months in advance.

For those who’ve not been fortunate to secure a table, Octane Terrace presents the opportunity to try Michelin star culinary creations in one weekend.

To add to its unique experience, fans can enjoy live music from Sigala, taking centre stage at the exclusive Octane Terrace after party on Saturday July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on the inside track at the fastest part of the circuit, Octane Terrace offers one of the best adrenaline-pumping views with a dedicated grandstand and elevated platform.

Silverstone Hospitality’s Octane Terrace is an all-inclusive package that ticks all the boxes at the British Grand Prix, offering a unique, high adrenaline and premium alfresco experience.

Guests are free to choose food and drink from every stand, choosing whatever delicious street food takes their fancy throughout the day – all included in the package.

Packages available within Octane Terrace are priced at £1,795 for two days’ access with all the delicious street food from the Michelin Star chefs included in the hospitality package, as well as numerous bars and coffee vendors a plenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday packages are £555 and Sunday packages are £1,455. All prices are excluding VAT and on a per person basis.

For more information visit https://hospitality.silverstone.co.uk/en/f1/octane-terrace-hospitality/

Former Carnforth High School pupil Lisa is widely renowned as one of the most innovative and exciting chefs in the country.

Lisa trained at Lancaster and Morecambe College and is the youngest daughter of the late Morecambe businessman Ken Allen.