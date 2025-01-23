Lancashire's top 49 Italian restaurants to make sure you try in 2025

You’d be hard-pressed to find many people who actively dislike Italian food thanks to the cuisine’s penchant for fresh flavours, sweet sweet carbs, and centuries of history behind its variegated dishes.

For plenty of people, their local Italian restaurant is their go-to spot for a charming, easy, and enjoyable evening meal out. When it comes to all things parmesan and pizza, there’s nothing we Brits like more than a beloved local Italian place.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the top Italian restaurants across the entire county for you to peruse when you’re next on the hunt for that special restaurant sure to serve up a range of culinary classics.

In no particular order, here are the highest rated Italian restaurants in Lancashire as per Google and TripAdvisor...

1 . La Locanda Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Fat Italian 188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Italian Cottage 12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales