The AA has awarded 22 Lancashire restaurants with Rosettes – given for high quality food and culinary excellence.

The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK, so receiving the award is a huge achievement not to be underestimated.

The Rosette is an award, not a classification: Rosettes are awarded annually on a rising scale based on a meal visit by one or more of the AA’s inspectors.

Restaurants that achieve standards exceeding their local area are recognised with 1 Rosette in the AA Restaurant Guide. These establishments prioritise the use of good quality ingredients, preparing food with care, understanding, and skill. Hotel restaurants that meet these standards also receive 1 Rosette, ensuring guests can confidently anticipate a satisfying dining experience.

For restaurants that aim and achieve higher standards and consistency, 2 Rosettes are awarded. The cooking showcases greater precision, and there is an evident focus on selecting quality ingredients.

Outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition beyond their local area receive 3 Rosettes. These restaurants exhibit consistent excellence in timing, seasoning, and the selection of the highest quality ingredients. Exceptional service and an expertly curated wine list complement their exceptional cuisine.

Among the top restaurants in the UK, where cooking demands national recognition, 4 Rosettes are awarded. These establishments demonstrate intense ambition, technical skills, remarkable consistency, and a passion for culinary exploration and improvement. Only a handful of restaurants in the UK hold 4 AA Rosettes.

At the pinnacle of culinary excellence are restaurants with 5 AA Rosettes, where cooking compares with the best in the world. These establishments exhibit highly individual voices and breathtaking culinary skills, setting the standard to which others aspire, yet few achieve.

Here are the 22 restaurants in Lancashire with Rosette awards and how many they were given by inspectors. Not pictured are Moor Hall Restaurant, Ormskirk (5 Rosettes) and The Barn at Moor Hall, Ormskirk (3 Rosettes).

The AA Restaurant Guide 2023 is available for £17.99 RRP in bookshops and online.

The Lancashire restaurants with AA Rosette Awards to their name

263 Restaurant in Preston has been awarded 3 Rosettes by AA inspectors

The White Swan at Fence in Burnley has been awarded 3 Rosettes by AA inspectors

Freemasons at Wiswell in Whalley has been awarded 3 Rosettes by AA inspectors

