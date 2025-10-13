The 23 most prestigious restaurants in Lancashire - each with AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:06 BST

These are the Lancashire restaurants with the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

Across Lancashire there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 23 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 23 Lancashire restaurants which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Ormskirk has five AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Memorable food in a delightful country setting."

1. Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Ormskirk

Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Ormskirk has five AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Memorable food in a delightful country setting." | Google-Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms

Northcote Restaurant in Langho has four AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Solid regional cooking at an iconic northern gem."

2. Northcote Restaurant, Langho

Northcote Restaurant in Langho has four AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Solid regional cooking at an iconic northern gem." | Google-Mary Walsh

The Barn at Moor Hill in Ormskirk has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Cutting-edge cooking of homegrown produce."

3. The Barn at Moor Hall, Ormskirk

The Barn at Moor Hill in Ormskirk has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Cutting-edge cooking of homegrown produce." | Google-The Barn at Moor Hall

White Swan at Fence in Burnley has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "High quality regional pub food."

4. White Swan at Fence, Burnley

White Swan at Fence in Burnley has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "High quality regional pub food." | Google Maps

News you can trust since 1837
