Jamie Oliver with his Tefal gas pizza oven, designed for quick, even-cooked homemade pizzas in the garden | Tefal

This gas-powered outdoor pizza oven by Jamie Oliver has just dropped by £100 on Amazon – and it includes everything you need to start cooking straight away.

The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven has just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon, now available for £249.99 instead of £349.99. That’s a £100 saving – and it’s already marked as an Amazon’s Choice product with strong customer reviews.

Perfect for summer gatherings and garden pizza nights, this gas-powered oven is designed to make homemade pizza fast, even and mess-free. The clever rotating cordierite stone ensures no burnt edges, and it preheats quickly with an adjustable flame to get that authentic, crispy crust.

It’s gas-powered, so you skip the charcoal setup, and it comes with all the kit: a pizza peel, gas hose, regulator, setup guides and Jamie’s own how-to recipe videos. Foldable legs make it easy to store after use – or pack away for camping trips or outdoor parties.

The build quality is solid and the finish sleek, with a powder-coated black exterior that resists weather and heat. At just under 14kg, it’s light enough to move around the garden but sturdy enough to stay in place while cooking. And thanks to the 15-year repairability promise from Tefal, it’s a buy that’s built to last.

With a 4.8-star rating and over 100 bought in the past month alone, this is a trusted, high-performance pizza oven that’s now at its best price to date. Bundles are also available with extras like a chef’s knife or chopping board – but the standalone model is the best value right now.

If you’re ready to up your garden cooking game, this limited-time deal is a cracking way to start.

