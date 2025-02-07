I'll be there! Here's how you can get a free pizza from Pizza Express this National Pizza Day
Rekindling its legendary Earn Your Stripes giveaway, national chain PizzaExpress is offering anyone who comes to one of its branches on Sunday, February 9th wearing a black and white striped top a free Margherita pizza in celebration of National Pizza Day.
Rolling out their famous campaign in a bigger and better form than ever, PizzaExpress have announced to fans across the UK that they can land themselves a free classic, vegan, or gluten-free Margherita pizza by simply dining in at any PizzaExpress restaurant while wearing a black and white striped top – a nod to their iconic chef uniforms.
This year’s giveaway coincides with the lead-up to PizzaExpress’ 60th anniversary, and every UK pizzeria will have 60 free pizzas up for grabs. Last year, thousands of pizza lovers descended on high streets across the country to get their hands on one of the brand’s iconic pizzas for free.
“2025 is our 60th birthday - marking 60 years since we brought authentic ‘proper’ pizza to the UK – and given National Pizza Day was such a moment last year, we knew we had to bring it back bigger & better than ever!” said Paula MacKenzie, CEO at PizzaExpress. “So, come along, don your stripes, and join in the fun.”
For more information, including T&Cs, please visit https://www.pizzaexpress.com/terms-and-conditions/national-pizza-day.