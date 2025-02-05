I went to the grand & exclusive Manchester unveiling of KFC's new Kwench drinks range

KFC has unveiled a major update to their menu with the launch of a new range of drinks.

The new drink range, called Kwench, includes a variety of options like lemonades, refresher shakes, and iced coffees, and has been available since January 27.

The drinks are divided into four categories: Lemonades, Poppin' Refreshers, Krunch Shakes, and Iced Koffee Krunch. Each category offers a selection of exciting flavours such as Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Poppin' Refreshers, Caramel Krunch Shake, and Iced Mocha Koffee Krunch.

These drinks are freshly prepared in-store and are designed to cater to all tastes, offering everything from light, refreshing beverages to indulgent shakes. The Kwench range is aimed at Gen Z, with its bold and eye-catching flavours set to make KFC a go-to destination for younger customers.

Whether you're after a thirst-quenching drink or a creamy indulgence, the Kwench range promises something for everyone, ensuring your taste buds are in for a treat.

Kwench will be available from 27 January and will be on sale until KFC's summer menu comes out, for which the company has yet to release any dates.