I tried one of Lancashire's top rated restaurants and it was a burger lover’s paradise
Dropping in to try the famously delicious grub at Preston’s Tipsy Chef on Lancaster Road in the city, Kyle was evidently in town to see what all the culinary fuss was about, with Tipsy Chef having long enjoyed its reputation as one of the North West’s premier burger joints.
“This place serves some of the most amazing burgers in Preston… this is the Tipsy Chef and I’ve got to say this place was fantastic,” said Kyle in his video review. “A burger lover’s paradise! I went for the festive burger with two smashed patties, Emmental cheese, cranberry sauce, a sausage patty in there, [and] a nice soft brioche bun.
“It was a delicious burger; beautiful smashed patties, nice caramelisation on those, nice and crispy on the edges,” he added. “This was a damn good burger and I can’t wait to come back and try the rest of the burgers on the menu, because there are quite a few but, with it being around Christmas time, I wanted to get the festive one.
“[I also had] the ‘chef’s choice’ fries and basically this means it’s like a random thing where the chef picks what they want to serve you and, in this case, it was blue cheese and buffalo sauce on some waffle fries with some fried chicken,” Kyle said. “This place is delicious, get yourselves down to try it, you won’t be disappointed.
“The only bad thing I would say is that the price was a little bit expensive - for the loaded fries and the burger it was around £20 which, for some fries and a burger is quite expensive,” Kyle admitted. “But, otherwise, it was delicious - get yourself down.”
