M&S has shared a new way for loyal customers to pick up a free coffee when they visit an M&S Café which locally is in Lancaster.

The retailer has announced the rollout of its Sparks coffee rewards programme across the UK following a successful trial in Scotland and Wales.

Available exclusively through Sparks on the M&S App, customers are rewarded for purchasing hot drinks at the M&S Café – with every seventh drink completely free.

Buy six coffees, get your seventh free with Sparks at the M&S cafe.

The reward is the latest example of M&S investing in its Sparks loyalty programme to reward its 14m+ members with exclusive offers, discounts and experiences.

M&S sells over 36 million hot drink every year – that’s an estimate 100k every day – making it one of the largest coffee vendors in the UK.

All barista-made drinks in M&S Café are included in the offer – so you can scan your Sparks app and collect stamps whether you love an M&S Iced Latte, a Fully Loaded Hot Chocolate or the limited-edition Oat and Honey Latte.

And with refill discounts for customers who bring their own refill cups, there are even more savings to be had for savvy customers.

Danielle Papagapiou, Head of Loyalty at M&S said: “Sparks is our way of saying thank you to our customers for shopping with M&S across every part of our offer, and now for the first time that includes the millions of customers who visit our 339 cafes every year.

"Hosted in the Sparks hub on the M&S app alongside every other reward and offer you receive for shopping with M&S, collecting the stamps is quick, simple and digital first so that it can easily become part of our customers’ routines.”

Sparks Coffee Rewards: how it works:

*Customers download the M&S app to their device and log in to Sparks. Simply scan the QR code on display in all M&S Cafes to add Sparks Coffee Rewards to your Sparks hub.

*Customers will collect stamps every time they purchase a barista-made drink in an M&S Café.

*After purchasing six barista-made drinks and collecting six stamps, customers will receive a free hot drink reward in their Sparks hub.