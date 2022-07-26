How to be in with a chance of winning £3k holiday voucher at Greene King sports pubs in Morecambe

To be in with a chance of bagging the prize, all customers need to do is scan the unique 10% off drinks code on the Greene King Season Ticket app when making a purchase during the semi final at either The Dog and Partridge in Bare or Station Promenade in Morecambe which are participating pubs.

For the duration of the match on Tuesday night (July 26), any customer in a Greene King sports pub who scans the unique 10% off drinks code on the Season Ticket app will be automatically entered in with a chance of winning a £3,000 holiday voucher, valid on a number of major providers including Jet2, TUI and more.

The season ticket app, which gives users access to a range of unique offers and discounts, is available to download via the Apple store or the Google store.

Women's Euros semi-finalist Rachel Yankey at The Five Bells pub.

Former England player Rachel Yankey said: “The current squad has already broken some incredible records over the last few games, and I have no doubt that they’re going to continue to do so. It’s so encouraging to see the support building as we progress to the final stages of the tournament.”

The Women’s Euro tournament is being shown in over 900 Greene King sports sites across the UK.

