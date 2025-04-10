Heysham pub to reopen at Easter with weekend of fun

The Globe at Overton. Photo: Google Street View

The Globe at Overton is reopening with a special launch weekend over Easter.

A post on Facebook says: “Adele and Stuart Mill are delighted to announce the reopening of The Globe at Overton.

"Our intention is to open on the evening of the 17th April ready for the Easter weekend.

"We look forward to welcoming you all back and we will post updates as we prepare for the grand opening!”

The pub, at 54 Main Street, Overton, will kick off its weekend of fun by opening from 5.30pm on Thursday April 17, followed by Friday April 18 – Good Friday – from noon until 11pm, with an open mic night from 7pm.

On Saturday April 19 they will open again from noon until 11pm, and then on Easter Sunday, April 20, they will open from 11am until 11pm, with The Shanty Crew 6pm to 8pm.

Finally, Easter Monday, April 21, will see the pub open from noon until 9.30pm with bingo from 7pm.