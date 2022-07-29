Here's how to get a free drink for the Women's Euro's final this weekend in Morecambe Greene King pubs

Participating Greene King pubs in Morecambe and Heysham include the Dog and Partridge, Station Promenade and Strawberry Gardens.

To claim the free drink, customers must download the Greene King Season Ticket app here and register their account no later than 12pm on Sunday July 31.

At 3pm on Sunday, the free drink will be added to each registered customer’s basket within the app, allowing users to choose one of the following drinks for free:

Customers enjoying food and drink in a Greene King pub.

Ice Breaker Pale Ale (bottle/pint)

Coca-Cola/Zero Sugar (bottle/draught)

Heineken 0.0% (bottle)

Heineken 5% 330ml (bottle)

Bulmers (bottle)

Heineken 5% (draught)

Foster's (draught)

John Smith's Extra Smooth (draught)

Strongbow (draught)

Strongbow Dark Fruit (draught)

Amstel (draught)

The season ticket app is available to download for free via the Apple store or the Google store.

Guests will be able to enjoy their free drink until midnight on Sunday, and Season Ticket holders will also benefit from 10% off all purchases made via the app.

The offer to reward fans is the latest in Greene King’s drive to support women’s sport across the UK. What’s more, the pub company and brewer is also donating 10p from every drink sold via the Season Ticket app during the final to Women in Sport, a charity which provides impactful solutions to tackling gender inequality in sport.

Faye Nixon, marketing manager for Greene King Sport said: “The Women’s Euros has been nothing short of fantastic. The team have broken so many records and we’re all thrilled they’ve made it to the final.

“Whatever happens on Sunday, it’s important we don’t just see this as a one-off moment for women’s sport. We need to do everything we can to continue the buzz that has followed this tournament and inspire the next generation of women in sport.”

To download and register your Greene King Season Ticket, visit here