Here's a sneak peek inside new-look Morecambe pub before it reopens

The new-look of the Hurley Flyer is a modern take on the traditional community pub, focussing on the best of what a good pub has to offer.

With a real focus on being a hub and bringing people together, the features mix both a casual dining atmosphere across a new lounge and dining area.

The pub is named after the Morecambe lifeboat, Hurley Flyer, as voted for by locals and they will continue to work closely with the RNLI charity.

1. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales