The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

Here's a sneak peek inside new-look Morecambe pub before it reopens

The Hurley Flyer pub in Morecambe which is reopening on May 23 after a £380k refurbishment will have a complete new look and brand new menu.

By Michelle Blade
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Saturday, 21st May 2022, 10:15 am

The new-look of the Hurley Flyer is a modern take on the traditional community pub, focussing on the best of what a good pub has to offer.

With a real focus on being a hub and bringing people together, the features mix both a casual dining atmosphere across a new lounge and dining area.

The pub is named after the Morecambe lifeboat, Hurley Flyer, as voted for by locals and they will continue to work closely with the RNLI charity.

1. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
MorecambeRNLI
Next Page
Page 1 of 7