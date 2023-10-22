Half term: Iceland give away FREE food as half of parents say they’re already feeling the pressure of festive expenses

Iceland will offer shoppers FREE food this half term as over half (53%) of parents say they are already feeling the pressure of festive expenses.

Thanks to the new Famous Holiday Freebie offer, from the 20th October shoppers who spend over £20 in-store and swipe their Bonus Card can choose a FREE item from Iceland’s easy tea products – including big brand names from Birds Eye to McCain.

Iceland sales data shows that customer demand for its easy tea range spikes over the school holiday periods, with products such as fish fingers and chicken dippers seeing an over 20% increase in sales around Mid-February (previous half term) and throughout July and August (Summer term). To give back to shoppers seeking to spend mealtimes together as a family, the value supermarkets is giving away FREE products to ease teatime costs as the festive season beckons.

New research from the value supermarket reveals 51% of parents surveyed admit they’ll buy fewer Christmas presents compared to last year due to cost.

To find ways to save amongst cost of living pressures, parents will also reduce family activities this Autumn and Winter, as parents admit they will cut down their kids Halloween party invites (37%), over a third (39%) will spend less on Halloween parties, and opt out of Bonfire Night completely (36%).

Additionally, over a third (39%) of the parents surveyed also find the mornings and evenings getting darker and pressure to buy takeaways whilst saving for upcoming seasonable events hard. One in five (20%) agree spending more on electricity to heat the home and keep kids entertained is a challenge too.

Richard Walker, Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “While half-term is an exciting time for families when kids get a well-deserved break from school, we know it can also put additional pressure onto household budgets. That’s especially true in October, with Christmas wish lists now firmly on the horizon. Through our half-term offers, we’re committed to reducing the tough choices parents have to make at this time of year with our free teatime essential offers, Day out with the Kids Pass and other value deals.”

Iceland’s half term initiatives:

FREE easy tea food with Famous Holiday Freebie offer

Launching in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse on Friday 20th October, customers can choose a FREE item a selection of Iceland’s easy tea products to help feed the family during the October half term.

Shoppers can redeem the offer simply by swiping their Bonus Card when they spend £20 or more. Tea-time foods include:

Birdseye Chicken Dippers (12pk, £2.50 – OR FREE)

Birdseye Crispy Battered Fish Fingers (8pk, £2.00 – OR FREE)

Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Margherita Pizza (345g, £3.00 – OR FREE)

Goodfellas Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni Pizz (332g, £3.00 – OR FREE)

McCain Potato Smiles (454g, £2.00 – OR FREE)

McCain Lightly Spiced Wedges (650g, £2.75 – OR FREE)

FREE 3 Month VIP Pass by Day Out With The Kids with shops over £25 in-store and £40 online

Shoppers who spend £25 in-store or £40 online can get a free VIP pass by Day Out with the Kids for three months which provides over 1000+ discounts on zoos, theme parks, cinemas restaurants and more.

Parents can simply shop at Iceland, The Food Warehouse or Iceland.co.uk between 20th October – 5th November, and scan their Bonus Card.

Halloween £15 Bundle and sweet treat discounts – available online only

Customers can choose from six party food items and three crisp or drink products for a £15 Halloween Bundle to die for.

Plus, the Swizzels 600g Sweet Treat Tub is half price and will have trick or treaters queuing round the block.

Swizzels Sweet Treat Tub (600g, Was £5.50, Now £2.75)

Iceland Tempura Prawns (130g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Iceland Mozzarella Sticks (240g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Iceland Onion Bhajis (390g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Doritos Tangy Cheese Sharing Tortilla Chips (180g) (£2.25, or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Iceland Mini Deep Dish Cheese Pizzas (234g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Iceland Duck Spring Rolls (270g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Iceland Chicken Goujons (400g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Pepsi Max (2ltr, £2.00 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Doritos Tangy Cheese Sharing Tortilla Chips (180g, £2.25, or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli (150g, £2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal)

Bonfire Night Bundle

Iceland have crafted a Mix and Match bundle – perfect for Bonfire Night. In the 3 for £3 offer, customers can pick up hot dogs, bread rolls and ketchup and save £1.45.

From 28th October – 5th November.

Wikinger 6pk Hot Dogs (£1.25 or £1 in 3 for £3)

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 342g (£2.00 or £1 in 3 for £3)

Warburtons 6 Sliced Hotdog Rolls (£1.70 or £1 in 3 for £3)

Christmas Bonus Card Scheme

For the second year running, Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse has introduced its Bonus Card Christmas Savings scheme, giving shoppers an automatic £15 when they top up £100 in-store or online from now (Friday 22nd of September) until Friday 3rd of November 2023.

Birds Eye 8 for £10 offer on dinnertime essentials

With options including pizza, fish fingers, chicken dippers, battered fish and more, the 8 for £10 deal at Iceland has something for everyone.

Running until the 31st October, this offer is available online and in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse:

Goodfella’s Thin Margherita (345g, £3.00)

Goodfella’s Thin Pepperoni (332g, £3.00)

Birds Eye Alphabites (456g, £2.50)

Birds Eye Crispy Fish Fingers (8pk, £2.00)

Birds Eye Crispy Veg Fingers (10pk, £1.80)

Birds Eye Waffles (10pk, £2.50)

Birds Eye BBQ Chicken Griddlers (8pk, £2.80)

Birds Eye Chicken Fingers (10pk, £2.80)

Birds Eye Southern Fried Chicken In Crumbs (2pk, £2.80)

Birds Eye Chicken Dippers (12pk, £2.80)

Birds Eye Crispy Chicken (2pk, £2.80)

Birds Eye Battered Fish (2pk, £2.50)

Birds Eye Breaded Fish (2pk, £2.50)

Aunt Bessie's Proper Good Yorkshires (10pk, £2.50)