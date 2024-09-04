Greene King is selling pints for £2 for the next fortnight | georgerudy - stock.adobe.com

Drinkers will be able to enjoy a pint for a mere £2 to mark the end of summer at more than 700 venues across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub chain and brewer Greene King has launched the offer - taking prices back to the 1990s - on selected tipples for a fortnight, until September 18.

Each participating pub will have a draught pint on offer for just £2, with the beers on offer including Amstel, Carlsberg, Carling, Fosters and Tennent’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greene King pubs head of marketing Olivia Robertson said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.

“High street shops enjoy an end of summer sale – so why not your favourite local Greene King pub too. As always, our Greene King staff will be happy to serve all of our guests responsibly.”

The offer is available in 708 pubs nationwide, between September 4 and September 18, with individual pubs choosing the pint to be discounted. For a full list of participating pubs, and the terms and conditions for a £2 pint click here.