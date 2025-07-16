These are the restaurants with the Good Food Guide’s stamp of approval 🍴

The Good Food Guide has revealed its 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025

The prestigious list is now celebrating its 15th year anniversary

The overall winner is Lucky Lychee in Winchester

The Good Food Guide has announced its annual 100 Best Local Restaurants list for 2025.

2025 marks 15 years of the Good Food Guide’s annual list, which celebrates brilliant, independently run restaurants that offer affordable and accessible dining across the UK.

To choose the best 100 restaurants, the Good Food Guide accepted almost 60,000 public nominations, before anonymous inspectors visited each one to determine the best.

In partnership with business technology platform Square, the Good Food Guide has revealed its 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025, including its winner for every region and the overall winner.

Samantha Hussain-Letch, executive director at Square, said: “At Square, supporting the food and beverage industry is our top global priority, so we’re proud to partner with The Good Food Guide to celebrate this exceptional list of restaurants.

“We’re seeing incredible innovation and renewed optimism across the hospitality sector, and at Square, we’re committed to being the best digital partner possible – so restaurateurs can focus on what they do best: delivering outstanding customer experiences.

“The restaurants recognised by The Good Food Guide exemplify creativity and excellence, and we’re excited to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.’

The overall winner was Winchester’s Lucky Lychee, which is a Malaysian restaurant run by married couple, James Harris and Nicole Yeoh.

Here is every restaurant included on The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025.

South East

Lucky Lychee, Winchester (Overall and South East winner)

Mori Mori, Margate

Pompette, Oxford

Seasonality, Maidenhead

Amari, Brighton

Pulpo Negro, Alresford

John Dory Wine, Sandgate

JoJo's, Whitstable

Fifteen Square Metres, Broadstairs

The Goods Shed, Canterbury

Med, Brighton

Lovitaly, Ringwood Clay's Kitchen & Bar, Caversham

London

Ida, Queen’s Park (London winner)

Giulia, Shepherd's Bush

Home SW15, Putney

Les 2 Garçons, Crouch End

Chuku's, Tottenham

Lorne, Victoria

Miga, Hackney

Paulette, Maida Vale

Brutto, Farringdon

Mambow, Clapton

The Lacy Nook, Walthamstow

Slowburn, Walthamstow

Cinder, St John's Wood

South West

Counter Culture, Newquay (South West winner)

New Wave Brasserie, Lechlade

St Eia, St Ives

Edie's, St Austell

Post, Newnham on Severn

The Seahorse, Dartmouth

Wild Artichokes, Kingsbridge

Brassica, Beaminster

Root Wells, Wells

Higher Farm, Castle Cary

The Lost Kitchen, Chettiscombe

North Street Kitchen, Fowey

Bokman, Bristol

Juliet, Stroud

Little Hollows Pasta, Bristol

Upstairs at Landrace, Bath

Other, Bristol

Central and East of England

Fino, Cromer (Central & East of England winner)

Fancett's Bistro, Cambridge

Auction House, Louth

Tropea, Birmingham

Hitchen's Barn, Oakham

Lark, Bury St Edmunds

L’Hexagone Bistro Français, Norwich

Chater's, Saffron Walden

Little Brickhouse, Nottingham

A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana, High Peak

Ebi Sushi, Derby

Piccalilli, Nottingham

North West

Lupo, Prestwich (North West winner)

Cibus, Levenshulme

Stretford Canteen, Manchester

Belzan, Liverpool

Â Sé Anār, Blackpool

Cantaloupe, Stockport

Bar San Juan, Manchester

The Yan, Grasmere

The Spärrows, Manchester

Yorkshire and the North East

Long Friday, Newcastle upon Tyne (Yorkshire & the North East winner)

Hearth, Hull

Coin, Hebden Bridge

The Small Canteen, Newcastle upon Tyne

Skosh, York

The Waterside, Ruswarp

Bench, Sheffield

Bavette, Leeds

Isla, Durham

Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton

North, Sunderland

Black Wheat Club, York

The Nettle, Settle

The Swine Bistro, Leeds

Scotland

Redwood Wines, Dunkeld (Scotland winner)

Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich

The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem

The Gordon Arms, Selkirk

Fin & Grape, Edinburgh

Mara, Aberdeen

Barry Fish, Edinburgh

Leftfield, Edinburgh

The Palmerston, Edinburgh

Gloriosa, Glasgow

The Free Company, Balerno

The Whitehouse, Lochaline

Pomelo, Edinburgh

Wales

Paternoster Farm, Hundleton (Wales winner)

Y Marram, Newborough

The Warren, Carmarthen

Mesen, Cardiff

The Shed, Swansea

The Black Bear Inn, Bettws Newydd

The Dining Room, Abersoch

Casanova, Cardiff

Y Polyn, Nantgaredig

For more information on the Good Food Guide , please visit its website.