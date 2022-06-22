Staged on the banks of Lancashire’s stunning Ribble Estuary, the festival was the brainchild of friends Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor.
What started out as two local lads having an idea for a one-night event for Leafy Lytham is now a huge event on the national music calendar, with fans travelling from all four corners of the UK as well as from overseas to witness and take part in this festival
There are some fine eateries in Lytham to fuel yourself before you put on your dancing shoes, here are 10 of the best according to Tripadvisor.
