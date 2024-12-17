Extra officers and new community radios will help with busy festive period in Lancaster and Morecambe pubs

The festive period is a particularly busy one for Lancaster and Morecambe’s licensing teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their role involves ensuring all licensed premises trade in a safe way. This includes ensuring children are protected from underage sales of alcohol or tobacco products, ensuring no one who is drunk is served alcohol in a licensed premise, and that premises challenge any unruly behaviour.

In order to assist them, 12 extra officers were recently fully trained to act as licensing single points of contact (SPoCs) and are now able to assist the Licensing teams with extra support when needed. This support will be throughout the year but particularly around the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new SPoCs are now able to assist in carrying out licensing visits and checks at various businesses that serve alcohol to the public such as pubs, clubs, and off-licenses, late night takeaways, and those who put on regulated entertainment such as live music, recorded music or indoor sporting events.

Officers with the new community radios.

Three PCSOs are also trained and cover all off-licenses for the area. They can carry out due diligence visits, ensuring these premises are trading correctly and no children are being sold alcohol or any proxy sales.

To support this, the Lancaster Community Safety Partnership have provided funding for two community radios for use by the Lancaster Licensing SPoCs. These radios are linked to all the licensed premises that are part of the Pub Watch Schemes.

PC Andrew Taylor, licensing officer for the area, said: “The new SPoCs have been trained to look for specific problems before they occur and act appropriately such as potential crime and disorder. Working with all the premises they can offer advice and support to staff in order to keep people safe. As part of their role they now have direct communication with the bars and clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should there be any issues rather than calling 101, the staff can request assistance when they need it. This information can then be shared via police radios and an appropriate response can be given. Staff can still call 999 in an emergency but the community radios can assist in supporting the bars quicker for lower level incidents.

"This includes someone refused service refusing to leave, potential trouble brewing, criminal activity such as drug taking or dealing and so on.

“Funding for these radios were supplied through the council through the Community Safety Partnership and I thank them for this great partnership working. In the runup to the busy festive period we are also utilising drug dogs which will be taken out alongside the Licensing SPOCs and walked through premises.

“Any persons found in possession of any controlled substances will be arrested and dealt with through the courts - this information will also be shared with local Pub Watch schemes and suitable Pub Watch bans will follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Peter Jackson, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member and chair of the Community Safety Partnership, said: “It’s important that the Community Safety Partnership and the local pubs, clubs, bars and off licences work together to ensure everyone’s night out this Christmas is a safe and enjoyable one.

“The radios will serve as a crucial communication link between licensed premises and local police, allowing officers to stay informed and address any issues promptly as they work behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly.”

​