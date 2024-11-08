Every Wetherspoons in Lancashire ranked, including pubs in Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn & Burnley

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 14:32 BST

JD Wetherspoon, founded in 1979 by Tim Martin, revolutionised the UK pub scene by offering a low-cost, no-frills alternative to traditional British pubs.

With its focus on affordable food and drink, Wetherspoons quickly became a popular choice for a wide range of customers, from students to professionals. The company’s rapid expansion across the UK, fuelled by a strategy of purchasing undervalued or vacant pubs and converting them into chain outlets, enabled it to grow to over 900 locations by the 2020s.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Wetherspoons is renowned for its consistent offering of budget-friendly pints, hearty meals, and a wide selection of beers, ciders, and spirits. Its iconic menu and signature "Spoons" experience have become staples in British culture, providing a social space that is both accessible and unpretentious.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Its pubs, often housed in grandiose or historic buildings, also stand out for their unique architectural designs and historical references. In modern British culture, Wetherspoons plays a dual role: it’s a casual gathering spot for after-work drinks, sports fans, and social groups, while also maintaining an air of nostalgia for older generations.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Despite facing challenges from changing drinking habits and competition from craft beer bars, Wetherspoons’ affordability and ubiquity ensure it remains an enduring part of the UK’s pub landscape.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

As part of our Love Your campaign celebrating all things Lancashire, we’ve rated each Wetherspoons pub in Lancashire based on your public Google reviews, so check out our full list and see where each establishment ranks...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

These are Blackpool's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

The 35 very best and most desirable places to live in Lancashire, according to you

The 21 ugliest parts of Lancashire according to readers, including spots in Preston and Blackburn

The 26 best dog friendly pubs in Lancashire to visit for a pint with your adorable pooch

The Velvet Coaster

1. The Velvet Coaster, 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.

The Velvet Coaster | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Jolly Tars

2. The Jolly Tars, 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NE.

The Jolly Tars | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Poulton Elk,

3. The Poulton Elk, 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.

The Poulton Elk, | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Wallace Hartley

4. The Wallace Hartley, 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.

The Wallace Hartley | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WetherspoonsLancashireBlackpoolPrestonBurnleyLove Your
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice