One of Britain’s best-loved TV comics stopped off in Morecambe this week for some fish and chips.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:50 BST

Peter Kay was at Atkinson's in Albert Road on Wednesday evening.

The Car Share and Phoenix Nights star was dressed casually in a black hoodie and baseball cap, with dark glasses also propped on his head.

Peter has visited the cafe before, in 2017, when he stopped for photos with staff and customers alike.

Peter Kay with Bernadette Harkin from Atkinson's Fish and Chips in Morecambe.Peter Kay with Bernadette Harkin from Atkinson's Fish and Chips in Morecambe.
Peter Kay with Bernadette Harkin from Atkinson's Fish and Chips in Morecambe.
Atkinson’s shared a photo of his latest visit, saying: "We’ve had a very special and famous visitor come down to visit us recently.

"This is his SECOND time visiting us in our cafe on Albert Road!

"We might not have provided garlic bread, but he certainly loved his fish & chips.

"I’m sure we will see him again soon!"

The comedian is currently in the middle of his first stand-up tour for 12 years with live shows all over the UK.

Related topics:Peter KayMorecambeBritain