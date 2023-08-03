Peter Kay was at Atkinson's in Albert Road on Wednesday evening.

The Car Share and Phoenix Nights star was dressed casually in a black hoodie and baseball cap, with dark glasses also propped on his head.

Peter has visited the cafe before, in 2017, when he stopped for photos with staff and customers alike.

Peter Kay with Bernadette Harkin from Atkinson's Fish and Chips in Morecambe.

Atkinson’s shared a photo of his latest visit, saying: "We’ve had a very special and famous visitor come down to visit us recently.

"This is his SECOND time visiting us in our cafe on Albert Road!

"We might not have provided garlic bread, but he certainly loved his fish & chips.

"I’m sure we will see him again soon!"