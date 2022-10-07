2. 2. Treats for days

Often when you take your pooches for lunch you might take a few treats in your pocket to keep them quiet - here at the Bellflower they have you covered! A creative yet unusual mix of treats to choose from, we were assured by staff each of the snacks are completely natural. They may be smelly but they definitely are not artificial. A mix of turkey necks, pig snouts, cow liver, rabbit ears and more, the dogs definitely aren't cut short on options for a 'healthy' snack.

Photo: LEP